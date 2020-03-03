MIAC champion St. John’s, ranked third in NCAA Division III, will play host to the first two rounds of the 64-team D-III men’s basketball tournament Friday and Saturday at Sexton Arena for the third year in a row.

Wisconsin-Eau Claire (19-9) faces Whitman (20-7) at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by St. John’s (25-2) vs. Ripon (20-7). The winners play at 7 p.m. Saturday.

MIAC runner-up St. Thomas (24-3) received an at-large berth and plays St. Norbert on Friday at Wisconsin-Platteville. Concordia (Wis.) will face host Platteville.

• Bethany Lutheran of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference will play Washington University (St. Louis) in a first-round game Friday in Lincoln, Neb. The winner will advance to meet either No. 10 Nebraska Wesleyan or Webster (St. Louis).

Bethel, UMAC champ in first-round game

Women’s MIAC champion Bethel (26-1) and UMAC champion Bethany Lutheran will meet in a D-III first-round pairing Friday at Bethel. Wisconsin-Oshkosh (18-10) and Edgewood (25-2) wil meet in the other Bethel pairing.

National men

No. 12 Duke 88, North Carolina State 69: Cassius Stanley had 14 of his 18 points after halftime while the host Blue Devils (24-6, 14-5 ACC) used dominating work on the boards along with some zone defense to beat the Wolfpack (18-12, 9-10), a big reversal from a blowout loss to N.C. State less than two weeks earlier. Duke shot 63% in the second half and had a run of 17 consecutive scoring possessions.

• Georgia Tech withdrew its appeal of the NCAA postseason ban against its men’s program and will not play in this month’s Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

National women

No. 5 Connecticut 80, South Florida 39: The host Huskies (26-3, 16-0) completed their seventh consecutive undefeated American Athletic Conference regular season.

• South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon and Maryland would be the No. 1 seeds if the women’s tournament began Monday. Most major conferences are set to begin their conference tournaments this week.

NSIC men’s semifinals

Minnesota State Mankato 79, Minnesota Duluth 73: Corvon Seales scored a career-high 25 points, Ryland Holt and Kevin Krieger added 17 and the Mavericks (17-14) advanced to the NSIC championship game by holding off the Bulldogs (22-9) in Sioux Falls.

Minnesota State, which can make its third NCAA tournament appearance in a row and ninth in 11 years by beating Northern State in Tuesday’s final, shot .596 (31-for-52) from the floor and has shot .546 during its three NSIC tournament victories.

Northern State 81, Minnesota State Moorhead 65: Parker Fox scored 23 points and the Wolves (25-6) beat the Dragons (19-12) and will play for their third consecutive NSIC tournament title.