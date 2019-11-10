St. John's clinched at least a tie for the MIAC title and the MIAC's automatic berth in the Division III playoffs with a 70-0 victory over Hamline on Saturday in St. Paul.

Dylan Cerney and Kenneth Udoibok each rushed for two touchdowns and Jackson Erdmann passed for 256 yards and three TDs for the Johnnies (8-1, 7-1 MIAC). The Johnnies, who are ranked No. 8 in Division III, close the regular season with a nonconference game against Rose-Hulman next Saturday. Bethel (8-1, 6-1) and St. Thomas (7-2, 6-1), who are tied for second place in the MIAC, face off at St. Thomas next Saturday.

The Johnnies scored touchdowns on six of their seven offensive possessions in the first half as they built a 49-0 halftime lead. The Johnnies' seventh first-half touchdown came on 100-yard interception return by Chris Harris.

Bethel 62, Augsburg 6: Jaran Roste passed for 272 yards and three touchdowns as the Royals, ranked No. 9 in Division III, rolled past the visiting Auggies. Roste completed 21 of 23 passes.

Concordia (Moorhead) 14, St. Olaf 0: Wyatt Curtis and Austin Einerson each rushed for a touchdown as the host the Cobbers ground out the victory. The Cobbers outgained the Oles 262-141. All of the Cobbers' 262 yards came on the ground. The Cobbers threw just one pass.

St. Thomas 57, Gustavus 36: Josh Parks rushed for 184 yards and four TDs and caught a TD pass to help the Tommies, ranked No. 18 in Division III, outlast the visiting Gusties. The Tommies (7-2, 6-1) scored two TDs in the final nine minutes to pull away from the Gusties (6-3, 4-3), who had scored two touchdowns in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter to pull within 43-36.