The NCAA Division II and III football playoffs continue Saturday and you can watch the games live and for free by clicking on the links.
St. John's is on the road playing in Texas vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor; Bethel is playing at Wisconsin-Whitewater. Both games start at noon, with a pregame show for the St. John's game at 1130.
Minnesota State-Mankato is playing Tarleton State of Stephenville, Texas.
Division III
Noon: St. John's vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor Pregame at 11:30 a.m.
Noon: Bethel at Wisconsin-Whitewater Pregame at 11 a.m.
Division II
Noon: MSU-Mankato vs. Tarleton State Video | Radio
