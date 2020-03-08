The St. John’s and St. Thomas men’s basketball teams both reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III tournament with wins on Saturday night. And here’s the kicker: They will face each other in the next round.

The game will be played Friday in Collegeville.

The Johnnies (27-2) defeated Wisconsin-Eau Claire 78-69 in their second-round game in Collegeville. It’s their first Sweet 16 since 2001. Zach Hanson led all scorers with 21 points on 10-for-11 shooting.

The Johnnies tied the program record for wins in a season set in 1978-79.

The Tommies (26-3) beat host Wisconsin-Platteville 73-70 behind 22 points from Anders Nelson. St. Thomas is in the Sweet 16 for the third time in five seasons.

St. John’s and St. Thomas already have met three times this season, with the Johnnies holding a 2-1 edge.

In the Division III women’s tournament, Bethany Lutheran (24-4) lost to Wisconsin-Oshkosh 67-60 in the second round in Arden Hills. Oshkosh opened the fourth quarter with an 18-0 run.

News services