ST. JAMES, Minn. — The assistant police chief of St. James won't be charged for fatally shooting a knife-wielding man at a convenience store in January.
The Washington County Attorney determined Monday the shooting of 20-year-old Gilberto Salas of Gaylord was justified.
The Mankato Free Press reports the county attorney said Assistant Chief Rochelle Hanson fired on Salas in self-defense and was "squarely within her rights."
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Salas was driving a stolen vehicle when authorities began chasing him. The chase reached speeds of 120 mph before officers broke off the pursuit.
Salas later got stuck in a snowbank and fled into a Casey's General Store. Hanson and two other officers were unable to subdue Salas with Tasers, and Hanson shot Salas when he advanced on her with a knife.
