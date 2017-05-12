The head football coach at St. Francis High School is off the job and facing serious allegations following an arrest during a prostitution sting last month.

Police in the northwest suburb of Maple Grove were conducting an undercover operation on April 12 when they arrested Tatum Hermann for agreeing to engage in prostitution with a minor, said Captain Adam Lindquist.

Lindquist could not provide further details about the arrest of the 39-year-old citing an ongoing investigation.

Hermann has not been charged, but Lindquist said the police department is looking to submit the case to the Hennepin County attorney’s office in the coming weeks.

“We had probable cause to arrest him,” Lindquist said. “This is a serious allegation and we take these types of crimes seriously.”

Hermann had been named the head football coach at St. Franics High for the 2016 season. Herman served as an assistant coach during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, a district spokeswoman said.

When school district officials were made aware of the complaint against Hermann, they relieved him of his duties.

“We are working closely with law enforcement and are conducting an internal investigation,” district Superintendent Troy Ferguson said in a statement. Hermann “is not performing any services [for the district] at this time. This is a police matter and we are doing our due diligence in following up internally. The District is fully committed to the safety of all our students and staff.”