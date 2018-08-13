Starting Monday, the eastbound outside lane and shoulder on the St. Croix River bridge will be closed from the state line in the middle of the bridge to Hwy. 35 in St. Joseph Township, Wis., as crews make repairs to a storm sewer pipe.

The work is expected to continue through mid-September.

The pipe, on the Wisconsin side of the bridge, was damaged during a heavy rainstorm at the end of June. The damage forced the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to make temporary repairs until a permanent fix could be identified.

That fix will require a crane on the bridge, prompting the lane closure, and a barge on the river. Crews also will place riprap on the eastern shoreline of the St. Croix.

The repair work won't interrupt bicycle and pedestrian traffic on the bridge and the loop trail.

