ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud police say a woman has died after she was struck by a car as she walked on a city street.

Officers were called to the crash on Saturday afternoon. Police say the 59-year-old St. Cloud woman was walking with traffic in the outside lane of West St. Germain when she was struck from behind by a car in the same lane

A passing ambulance was immediately on the scene, and life-saving measures were performed, but the woman died. Her name has not been released.

The street was closed for several hours while St. Cloud police and the State Patrol investigated. The 84-year-old woman who was driving the car stayed on the scene and cooperated with authorities.