The Wal-Mart in St. Cloud closed Thursday night after a random stabbing that wounded a 17-year-old girl, police said.

A 29-year-old St. Cloud man was in custody, authorities added, but he is refusing to speak to officers.

“At this time, the circumstances leading up to the assault is unknown,” St. Cloud police said in a statement, adding there is no threat to public safety. It is not known when the store will reopen.

The teen said she did not know the man nor why he stabbed her under her left arm.

Police were called to the Wal-Mart, 3601 2nd St. S., about 7:30 p.m. Store security had the man contained in an area of the store, the statement said. The teen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital to be treated for what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Cloud police at 1-320-251-1200. Tri-County Crime Stoppers also is taking tips, via phone at 1-320-255-1301 or 1-800-255-1301, online at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org or by text to 274637 and put TRITIP and a space before any message.