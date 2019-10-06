Anthony Carver caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Dwayne Lawhorn in overtime and lifted host St. Cloud State to an 18-15 NSIC victory over Concordia (St. Paul) on Saturday.

Danny Laudet kicked a 35-yard field goal — his fifth field goal of the game — on the first possession of the overtime to give Concordia (St. Paul) a 15-12 lead.

Adam Stage's 27-yard field goal — his fourth of the game — with 4:45 remaining in the fourth quarter tied the score 12-12.

Winona State 28, MSU Moorhead 26: Paul Ortiz kicked a 35-yard field goal with 46 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the Warriors past the host Dragons. MSU Moorhead, which trailed 20-9 at halftime, took a 26-23 lead with 9:01 remaining.

Bemidji State 21, Augustana 20: Emmett Enright's 12-yard TD pass to Andrew Chisley with five seconds remaining lifted the host Beavers over the Vikings. The TD capped a 10-play, 95-yard drive in 67 seconds.

SW Minnesota State 21, Minot State 17: Boyer Bouman's 34-yard TD pass to Daniel Davis with 25 seconds remaining lifted the visiting Mustangs past the Beavers.

UMAC

Martin Luther 27, St. Scholastica 6: Austin DeNoyer rushed for 225 yards and two TDs and Joshuah Kren ran for 128 yards and a TD as the Knights (3-1, 2-0 UMAC) handed the host Saints (4-1, 2-1) their first loss of the season. It was the 10th consecutive UMAC victory for the Knights.

Crown 35, Iowa Wesleyan 0: Avory Caruthers rushed for two TDs and Crown's defense intercepted four passes to fuel the victory over the visiting Tigers.

MacMurray 41, Northwestern 20: Bobby Tedesco passed for 260 yards and four TDs and rushed for a game-high 79 yards to lead the host Highlanders past the Eagles in Jacksonville, Ill. Payton Bowdry rushed for 73 yards and two TDs for the Eagles (1-4, 1-2 UMAC).

Midwest Conference

Macalester 24, Cornell (Iowa) 9: Kian Sohrabi rushed 80 yards for a TD on the first play of the game and Kai Akimoto ran for 103 yards and a TD to lead the host Scots (2-2) past the Rams. Sohrabi finished with 109 yards rushing.