St. Cloud State has a date in Fargo.

Minnesota Duluth has an appointment in Allentown, Pa.

And Minnesota State has a rendezvous in Providence, R.I.

Together, if the three top NCAA men’s hockey tournament seeds take care of business and win two games each, they’ll be shuffling off to Buffalo for the Frozen Four.

The NCAA on Sunday announced tournament field, and for the first time since the formation of a 16-team field in 2003, Minnesota — or any state for that matter — has three No. 1 seeds. St. Cloud State (30-5-3), No. 1 overall, opens NCAA play on Friday in the West Regional in Fargo. Minnesota Duluth, No. 2 overall, is the top seed in the Midwest Regional in Allentown, Pa., beginning Saturday. Minnesota State (32-7-2), No. 3 overall, is the top seed in the East Region in Providence and will open on Saturday.

St. Cloud State is the No. 1 overall seed for the second consecutive year and will face No. 16 seed American International (22-16-1), the Atlantic Hockey tournament champion, in the first round Friday. The other West semifinal in Fargo is No. 2 Denver vs. No. 3 Ohio State. Last year, the Huskies fell to Air Force 4-1 in the West semifinals in Sioux Falls.

“Any game’s going to be tough,’’ St. Cloud State coach Brett Larson said on the ESPNU broadcast. “We know it’s going to be a battle.’’

Minnesota Duluth, which beat St. Cloud State 3-2 in double overtime Saturday night for the NCHC tournament title, will begin the defense of its national championship by facing Bowling Green (25-10-5) on Saturday in the Midwest. The other semifinal in Allentown is No. 2 seed Quinnipiac vs. No. 3 Arizona State. Last year, the Bulldogs won the West Regional, beating Minnesota State and Air Force, on their way to Frozen Four championship in St. Paul.

Minnesota State, which beat Bowling Green 3-2 in overtime for the WCHA tournament title, will open East play against Providence (22-11-6) in Providence on Saturday and is seeking its first victory in seven appearances in the NCAA tournament as a Division I team. The other East semifinal will pit No. 2 Northeastern vs. No. 3 Cornell.

Massachusetts (28-9) is the fourth No. 1 seed and will play in the Northeast Regional in Manchester, N.H. The Minutemen face Harvard on Friday, with No. 2 Clarkson and No. 3 Notre Dame meeting in the other semifinal.

The Frozen Four will be held April 11 and 13 at the Key Bank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.