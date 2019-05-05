ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Some St. Cloud inmates recently met with community groups to begin planning for their future outside of prison.

The St. Cloud Times reports that the Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud held its release planning fair this week. It's the 10th year that the prison has invited incarcerated men to connect with organizations that can offer support upon their release.

Roughly 70 organizations attended the fair, from job and housing programs such as Better Futures Minnesota and Crossing HOME, to support groups, including the National Alliance of Mental Illness and Alcoholics Anonymous.

Robert Lee has been incarcerated in St. Cloud for over four years. The 28-year-old earned his barber license this year after training at the prison. Lee said he's been planning for his release, and hopes to open his own barber shop.