ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud police say a 7-year-old boy who was pulled from the Mississippi River has died.
The agency tweeted Friday that the victim was pronounced dead around mid-day, and that an investigation hasn't revealed any foul play. Officials aren't releasing the boy's identity until more relatives are notified.
KNSI-AM reports that a fire department boat found the boy near the edge of the river. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
