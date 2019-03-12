A St. Cloud man is reported to be among the 157 people who died when a jetliner crashed in Ethiopia.

St. Cloud broadcaster and community activist Haji Yusuf told WCCO-TV that Mucaad Hussein Siraje graduated from St. Cloud Apollo High School in about 2010.

“He was very much involved in the community, especially the youth,” Yusuf told the station. “It’s a great loss, a lot of potential in him and you can see that in his leadership qualities.”

Yusuf told the station that Siraje’s family in St. Cloud is devastated and has no hope of recovering his body for burial because of the violence of the crash.

He said Siraje was part of a political movement that is active in both the U.S. and east Africa that is protesting the policies of the Ethiopian government.

“He was an activist fighting for people back home in his home country that were being abused by the regimes in Ethiopia,” Yusuf told WCCO.

Siraje was well known in St. Cloud for his passion for soccer, taking part in very friendly, but very competitive, summer leagues.

“He was very social; always had a smile on his face, always cracking jokes,” Yusuf told the station.