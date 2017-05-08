ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud police say a brawl involving four men and three women left one person with stab wounds.
Authorities say a 24-year-old St. Cloud woman sustained stab wounds to her face and arm. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital Sunday afternoon.
A 25-year-old woman was arrested for the stabbing. WJON (http://bit.ly/2qSMnVe ) reports police say the fight was apparently prearranged and involved clubs, sticks and brass knuckles.
Prearranged St. Cloud brawl leaves woman with stab wounds
