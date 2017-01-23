A bouncer working at a St. Cloud bar was arrested early Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a patron he had just kicked out, police said.

Officers were flagged down at 1:48 a.m. by pedestrians who found an unconscious man lying on a sidewalk outside the Press Bar on the 500 block of W. St. Germain Street. The victim who was bleeding from the head was transported to a hospital with “visible signs of injury” to his head, police said.

Upon investigation that included interviews with several witnesses and Press Bar employees, police said the 20-year-old security guard had thrown the victim into a headlock as he removed him from the bar because the man was overly intoxicated and was smoking inside.

Once outside, the security guard threw the victim to the ground. The victim, 21, hit his head and the security guard rendered no aid as he went back inside, police said.

The bouncer was taken to the Stearns County jail and was being held on possible charges of 3rd degree assault.