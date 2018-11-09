St. Catherine University in St. Paul has appointed Anita Jones Thomas as provost of the university.
She is currently a dean at the University of Indianapolis and is expected to start at St. Kate's on June 3, 2019.
Thomas was among a field of 60 applicants, eight whom interviewed for the position.
She earned a doctorate in counseling psychology from Loyola University Chicago, specializing in family therapy and multicultural counseling. She earned a master's degree in community counseling from Loyola and a bachelor's degree in education and social policy from Northwestern University.
PATRICK KENNEDY
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
New York governor says he plans to ban flavored e-cigarettes
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes as soon as next year, possibly making his state the first to prohibit such vaping products often marketed as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes.
Business
Schafer: House-call startup finds new lease on life
Entrepreneur Thompson Aderinkomi cofounded a promising health care business called RetraceHealth, and after he raised millions of dollars of venture capital to fund it, the…
Business
It's now possible to know down to the farm where your turkey comes from
Foodies used to pay more for turkeys with a back story. Now, more birds are getting one.Jennie-O Turkey Store, a subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corp.…
Business
St. Catherine University in St. Paul names new provost
St. Catherine University in St. Paul has appointed Anita Jones Thomas as provost of the university.She is currently a dean at the University of Indianapolis…
Business
Graco will double size of its Rogers plant and training center
$73 million project should be finished by end of 2019.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.