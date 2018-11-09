St. Catherine University in St. Paul has appointed Anita Jones Thomas as provost of the university.

She is currently a dean at the University of Indianapolis and is expected to start at St. Kate's on June 3, 2019.

Thomas was among a field of 60 applicants, eight whom interviewed for the position.

She earned a doctorate in counseling psychology from Loyola University Chicago, specializing in family therapy and multicultural counseling. She earned a master's degree in community counseling from Loyola and a bachelor's degree in education and social policy from Northwestern University.

PATRICK KENNEDY