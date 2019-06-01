Police in St. Anthony are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing boy.
Kavail Washington was last seen at Central Park Elementary School at 3:15 p.m. Friday, police said.
When last seen, he was wearing a black shirt and light pink shorts and riding a black bicycle with green rims, police said.
Anyone who sees Kavail or has information is asked to call 911.
STAFF REPORT
More From Local
North Metro
Local
Contracts for 13,000 nurses at Twin Cities hospitals expiring with no new deal
RNs at 14 hospitals have not authorized a strike, but some go picketing.
St. Paul
St. Paul trash collection will continue, even at city's expense, mayor says
Mayor Melvin Carter said it could cost an extra $13 million this year alone to keep the program going, unless the city prevails in court.
Local
In Minnesota pilot project, cameras will be watching for red-light runners
MnDOT and the State Patrol will test the system at one of the state's most dangerous intersections. It could spread across Minnesota.
West Metro
Ex-Eden Prairie detective who falsified search warrant won't face charges
As a result of the falsified warrant, charges against an alleged drug dealer were dropped and Serafin was dismissed by the Eden Prairie police.