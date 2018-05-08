Plans for an affordable housing development are taking shape in St. Anthony, where a nonprofit developer is looking to build a 70-unit project only a stone’s throw away from the city’s now-shuttered mobile home park.

Neighbors packed inside the community center Monday night for a first glimpse at a preliminary design for the $18 million rental project, which is still in its early stages.

The land is owned by Bremer Bank, which plans to continue operations there by tearing down its existing building and replacing it with a smaller, stand-alone branch office near the new apartment project.

Aeon, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit, wants to build income-restricted apartments on a 1.8-acre site next door to land that for decades housed Lowry Grove mobile park. The park was closed last year and will soon be replaced by market-rate apartments, senior housing and an assisted-living facility. Its closing displaced residents in nearly 100 households, many of them low-income.

On Monday, Lowry Grove anchored much of the community’s feedback about the separate project next door. Some said they wanted the apartments to be even more affordable.

Aeon — which has not yet submitted a formal land use application to the city — is proposing a four-story building with 16 one-bedroom units, 36 two-bedroom units and 18 three-bedroom units affordable to those who earn 60 percent or less of the area median income.

Depending on income level, rents would range from $531 for a one-bedroom apartment to $1,471 for a three-bedroom unit.

Several people noted Monday that the rents would be out of reach for larger families forced from Lowry Grove, who paid about $450 monthly before the park closed. Most left the city in search of housing.

Antonia Alvarez, a Lowry Grove community organizer and former resident, decried the area’s lack of affordable options and asked whether her former neighbors would be given preference in the new rentals.

“One hundred families lost their homes,” Alvarez said. “We will continue to speak about this issue.”

Aeon officials said they worry that giving Lowry Grove residents preference in general occupancy apartments would violate fair housing standards. They also noted that their project can’t replace housing lost from Lowry Grove.

“We’re trying to bring affordability back into this area,” said Aubrie Gould, a project manager at Aeon. “It can’t be a replacement for Lowry Grove.”

The nonprofit developer is no stranger to St. Anthony or the hotly contested sale of the mobile home park.

Two years ago, Aeon worked with mobile home residents to buy Lowry Grove by matching a $6 million offer from The Village, the developer that ultimately purchased the property to transform it into high-density housing. At one point, the site that Aeon is currently pursuing had been considered for affordable housing as part of the broader development next door in Lowry Grove.

That plan fell apart after city officials rejected The Village’s initial proposal, citing neighborhood concerns about density and traffic.

Monday’s gathering prompted similar questions related to density, with some also critical of Aeon’s plans to request $1 million in tax-increment financing from the city.

Blake Hopkins, Aeon’s vice president of housing development, said city officials so far have been receptive to initial concept plans at the bank property.

Aeon is still working to gather funding for the project. Should the development win city approval in the coming months, the development could open as early as 2020.