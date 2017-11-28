The St. Anthony City Council met behind closed doors Tuesday night to discuss “threatened litigation” from Diamond Reynolds and her daughter in connection with the police shooting of Philando Castile.

Reynolds, Castile’s girlfriend, and her daughter, then 4, were riding in the car with Castile on July 6, 2016, when he was pulled over by a St. Anthony police officer on Larpenteur Avenue in Falcon Heights. Castile volunteered that he was carrying a gun and, moments later, the officer opened fire, fatally striking Castile. One bullet came within inches of hitting the girl in the back seat.

Reynolds livestreamed the aftermath of the shooting moments later on Facebook. The video has been viewed millions of times.

The officer who shot Castile, Jeronimo Yanez, was acquitted of all charges in a jury trial in June.

St. Anthony city manager Mark Casey said officials have been in touch with Reynolds’ attorney about potential litigation, although she has not yet filed a lawsuit. Any final decision about a settlement with Reynolds will need to be made in the City Council’s public meeting.

Casey cited attorney-client privilege when asked why Tuesday night’s meeting was closed. It came toward the end of a regular City Council meeting. Reynolds’ attorney, Larry Rogers, did not immediately return a phone message.

Diamond Reynolds, the girlfriend of Philando Castile, who live streamed his shooting on Facebook, arrives in court to resume her turn on the witness stand during the trial of police officer Jeronimo Yanez, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the Ramsey County Courthouse in St. Paul, Minn.

In July, Castile’s mother, Valerie Castile, received a $3 million settlement from the city of St. Anthony. That money came from the city’s insurance company, not taxpayers.