COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lankan Catholic officials say church-run schools that have been closed since Easter Sunday bomb attacks are expected to reopen next week, and Sunday Masses will resume this weekend if security conditions are appropriate.

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said Thursday that priests have been asked to decide whether to hold services at their churches this Sunday depending on the security situation.

More than 250 people were killed when suicide bombers struck three churches and three tourist hotels on Easter.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which were carried by a local radicalized Muslim group.

Masses at churches were canceled for a second week last Sunday and the reopening of schools was postponed after reports warned of possible new attacks.