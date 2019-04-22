– The Sri Lankan government blocked access to social media platforms on Sunday in the wake of explosions that killed more than 200 people on the holiest day of the Christian calendar. The blasts, which targeted churches during Easter Sunday services and luxury hotels, also prompted the government to impose an immediate nationwide curfew.

Officials said they ordered the social media blackout in an attempt to stop the viral spread of misinformation about the attacks online, a digital scourge that typically follows international news events and one that major tech giants long have struggled to curtail. Already, researchers said they had seen a spike in false reports about the perpetrators and the number of victims in Sri Lanka, a country where regulators previously have accused sites, including Facebook, of serving as conduits for hate speech and worsening ethnic tensions.

But the temporary blockade on social media also sparked fresh concerns in the eyes of local residents and international observers that it would become harder for Sri Lankans to obtain accurate, timely information or communicate with loved ones, including those overseas.

"If I don't reply to your messages it is because WhatsApp and Facebook appears to have been shutdown in Sri Lanka," Colombo resident Roshni Fernando wrote on Twitter. Talking to the Washington Post, Fernando said she grew up in London but recently moved to the Sri Lanka capital, one of the cities targeted in the attacks.

"People can now only communicate through SMS here, or Twitter I guess," said Fernando, explaining she was also unable to access YouTube and Instagram.

Announcing the move, Sri Lanka's Defense Ministry said Sunday that the "government has taken steps to temporarily block all the social media avenues until the investigations are concluded." One report from a state-run news service said "false news reports were spreading through social media" and the "blockage would be effective until investigations were concluded."

Facebook said Sunday it is "working to support first responders and law enforcement as well as to identify and remove content which violates our standards," adding it is "committed to maintaining our services and helping the community and the country during this tragic time."

Internet shutdowns aren't new to South Asia, which witnessed the highest number of shutdowns globally in 2018, according to a press freedom report by the Brussels-based International Federation of Journalists. India topped the list, with 82 such instances, while Sri Lanka had one.

The report said authorities justified most of these shutdowns by citing "law and order" imperatives, saying the measures were intended to pre-empt violence or were undertaken in response to it. There was, however, no "substantive" evidence to show that shutdowns can "scale down violence," the report said.