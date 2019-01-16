COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A finance ministry official says Sri Lanka is considering a $300 million loan offer from the Bank of China as it prepares to repay foreign debts this year.
Foreign Ministry Spokesman M.R. Hasan said Wednesday that the government has appointed a three-member committee to negotiate the deal.
He says the loan is repayable in three years.
Sri Lanka this year must repay $5.9 billion in foreign loans of which 40 percent needs to be serviced during the first three months. It paid back $1 billion this week.
China considers Sri Lanka part of its "One Belt One Road" initiative and has heavily invested in infrastructure.
