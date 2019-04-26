A bearded man wearing a heavy backpack and sandals walks deliberately across the courtyard of St. Sebastian’s Church in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. Moments later, he slips past the pews where women are sitting with their hair covered in veils of white lace, then detonates a bomb.

The explosion that followed — one of numerous blasts unleashed by eight suicide bombers at six sites in three cities — was strong enough to blow the tiles off the church roof.

At least 250 people died in the coordinated attacks, which were believed to have been carried out by a local cell that had pledged allegiance to ISIS. That would make it one of the deadliest attacks carried out by the group, nearly twice as lethal as the 2015 Paris attacks.

Just four weeks after the ISIS caliphate was erased in Iraq and Syria — and four months after President Donald Trump first claimed the group was defeated — the terrorist group has reminded the world in dramatic fashion that it does not need to control territory to be a major threat.

“ISIS is not in disarray; it’s not ‘defeated,’ ” Laith Alkhouri, a senior director at Flashpoint, which assesses the global terrorist threat, said in a Twitter post on Wednesday. “It’s not a membership-based organization. It’s skilled at reorganizing and modifying its strategy to fit the evolving security landscape around the world.”

Experts say the group has simply pivoted to exploit the resources at hand and the notoriety it has banked as a global brand. With its command-and-control hierarchy in Syria and Iraq seriously degraded, it has become more decentralized, turning to its affiliates further afield to spread its message and mayhem.

“As its core weakens, its peripheries will become more dangerous,” Charlie Winter, a senior research fellow at the International Center for the Study of Radicalization at King’s College London, tweeted on Thursday.

ISIS has always seen the caliphate as a global project, and despite the loss of territory in Iraq and Syria has continued to expand abroad.

When the remnants of al-Qaida were driven from Afghanistan in 2002, the group was also forced to become more decentralized, turning to foreign franchises in places like Yemen, Iraq and northern Africa to regenerate. But unlike al-Qaida then, ISIS already has numerous affiliates around the globe, an influential media ministry and thousands of fighters still underground in the group’s home base in Iraq and Syria.

As early as 2015, ISIS began instructing recruits to migrate to territory held by its overseas affiliates. And in a development sometimes missed by local officials abroad, it began signing up kindred local groups in distant outposts.

“Rather than building up membership from scratch, the group poaches members from existing hard-liner groups, or oftentimes the entire groups themselves,” wrote Rita Katz, a co-founder of SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors extremist propaganda.

“When combined with ISIS’ technical know-how and expertise, the combination with the local knowledge of more parochial groups can have devastating effects,” said Colin Clarke, a senior fellow at the Soufan Center, a research organization for global security issues.

And now that it has lost its safe haven in the Middle East, ISIS may be increasingly relying there on the model it perfected abroad.

The group’s leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has gone underground and is believed to communicate only by personal courier, but its fighters communicate freely by encrypted apps.

Despite the declarations of victory, ISIS’ insurgent campaign is steadily gaining momentum across Iraq and Syria, according to a new report by the Institute for the Study of War in Washington. The report found that ISIS was ramping up attacks in parts of northern Syria and Iraqi Kurdistan as well as in major cities that were once under its control, including Raqqa, Syria — its former capital — and Mosul and Fallujah, Iraq.

Last week, in its biggest operation since losing its Syrian stronghold, the group carried out attacks against the Syrian army and allied militias in central Syria, killing 35 soldiers over two days, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group based in Britain.

As it has decentralized, ISIS has increasingly depended on its mass-media operation, which continues to spread its message around the world.

Every day since officials of the U.S.-led military coalition touted the end of the caliphate, the group’s media operatives have issued claims of responsibility for attacks around the world.

On the same day as the Sri Lanka attack, for instance, ISIS issued a video showing Saudi jihadis pledging allegiance to al-Baghdadi before carrying out an assault near Riyadh, and it published details of an attack by its Afghan affiliate on the country’s Ministry of Communications.

“Because ISIS’ media machine capitalizes on every single sphere of operation, it looks to many of its followers as still a strong, global group,” Alkhouri said. “Followers wholeheartedly believe that the breakdown of their caliphate in Iraq and Syria is nothing but a temporary tribulation.”

While the group’s production of high-end videos has declined, the constant stream of propaganda published around the clock in multiple time zones and languages suggests that ISIS’ media unit has a global network of writers.

It is a redundancy that has allowed the operation to survive.

Just weeks ago, Iraqi officials announced that they had dismantled an ISIS media office in a mountainous hideout, claiming that it produced the weekly newsletter Naba. But the next week, Naba came out on schedule.

ISIS can still tap a large war chest to finance its global operations. It has $50 million to $300 million in cash either hidden in Iraq and Syria or smuggled into neighboring countries for safekeeping, according to a United Nations report released in February.

The terrorist group is still engaged in kidnapping for ransom and is believed to have invested in legitimate businesses, including fish farming, car dealing and cannabis growing, Clarke said. Stealthily distributing the money abroad is a skill that the group has developed over the years, using proxies, cutouts and known middlemen, he said.

Decentralization makes it difficult to know the extent of the group’s involvement in attacks like the one in Sri Lanka.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the bombings, but experts and the local authorities have yet to determine the extent of its ties to a local group said to have carried them out. Until this week, the group, National Towheed Jamaat, was an obscure organization best known for defacing Buddhist statues.

“The fact that the attackers knew the right people in ISIS to send the video to so that it would be released through its official media channel shows that it’s more than mere inspiration,” Amarnath Amarasingam, an expert at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, said on Twitter on Wednesday. “That’s just one of many pieces of info emerging pointing to a more directed attack.”

So far, there is no public evidence that ISIS played an active role in guiding or otherwise aiding the Sri Lanka attacks. This gray area may be a fertile environment for the group’s future.

The attacks were among the deadliest ever carried out by ISIS acolytes outside Iraq and Syria. That the group responsible for them existed so far below the radar of international intelligence agencies troubles counterterrorism officials, who wonder how many similar groups are active or operating surreptitiously in North Africa, South Asia and elsewhere.

Current and former counterterrorism officials warned that the Sri Lanka bombings may be a harbinger for a new phase of ISIS attacks.

“Former ISIS fighters and sympathizers are rebranding themselves ideologically with other terrorists,” said Christopher Costa, who was a senior director for counterterrorism on the National Security Council under the Trump administration. “It’s not just a question of the loss of a physical caliphate so much as considering exactly what ISIS will look like as it tries to reconstitute itself.”

“We will see more of these kinds of attacks in the future,” he said.