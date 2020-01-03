COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A Sri Lankan air force plane crashed on Friday, killing all four crew members on board, an air force spokesman said.
The crash occurred in Haputale district in the island's mountain regions, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) east of the capital Colombo, said air force spokesman Capt. Gihan Seneviratne.
The dead included two pilots and two crew members aboard the the Chinese-built Y-12 aircraft, which was on an observation mission, Seneviratne said.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.
