– Sri Lanka on Monday accused a local Islamist extremist group, the National Thowheed Jamaath, of being behind a string of Easter bombings at churches and hotels that killed at least 290 people, and the United States pledged support for the investigation, dispatching FBI agents to help.

At least four U.S. citizens are among the dead, and "several" Americans were seriously injured, the State Department said. Sri Lanka said a total of 39 foreigners were killed and 28 wounded.

FBI agents are being sent to assist Sri Lankan police in their investigation. The FBI has also offered laboratory expertise in testing some of the bomb evidence, and analysts have been scouring FBI databases for any pieces of information that could shed additional light on the plotters.

Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne said the Islamist group, whose name roughly translates to National Monotheism Organization, used suicide bombers at three churches and three hotels. He added that a foreign network was probably involved.

"We do not believe these attacks were carried out by a group of people who were confined to this country," Senaratne said. "There was an international network without which these attacks could not have succeeded."

He called for the police inspector general, Pujith Jayasundara, to resign because security agencies had received a report warning of attacks by this group on churches and hotels weeks earlier.

A mourner arrives carrying a portrait of one of the deceased in Negombo, Sri Lanka, on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the burial of three members of the same family who were killed in the suicide bomb attack at St. Sebastian Church. Sri Lankan officials said on Monday that the coordinated bombings of churches and hotels across the country on Easter Sunday had been carried out by National Thowheeth Jama’ath, a little-known radical Islamist group, with help from international militants.

Attention is focusing on why and how the government and security forces were unable to foil the coordinated bombings. Two officials provided the Washington Post with the three-page intelligence report that the health minister alluded to, in which a senior police official warned of potential suicide attacks by the same Islamist extremist group.

The report was based on information from Indian intelligence agencies. Officials said 24 suspects have been arrested for questioning.

Authorities said the main attacks — on churches and hotels — were carried out by seven suicide bombers.

A Sri Lankan security official characterized Thowheed Jamaath as an ISIS shell and said it has been active in Kattankudy, an area in the eastern part of the country and home to one of its largest Muslim populations. The group's leadership is believed to be based there, the official said.

The official said there could be additional explosives or potential suicide bombers.

"Right now, they are searching everywhere for possible bombs and people involved," the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

In Washington, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed "Islamic radical terror" for the attacks. President Donald Trump and Pompeo spoke Monday with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, pledging all possible assistance to Sri Lanka.

"This is America's fight, too," Pompeo said at a news conference. Although the ISIS "caliphate" has been destroyed with the collapse of the group's last strongholds in Syria, "radical Islamist terror remains a threat," he said.

Thowheed Jamaath "wasn't on anyone's radar," said Michael Leiter, former director of the National Counterterrorism Center in the Bush and Obama administrations. He said the attack probably had an international nexus, given that not only Sri Lankans were targeted. "It wouldn't surprise me either if there were at least a couple of people who had traveled to Syria," Leiter said.

But the absence of any clear claim of responsibility from an established international terrorist organization suggests it might be too soon to say whether the Sri Lankan bombers had outside assistance, said Nicholas Rasmussen, a former senior director for counterterrorism on the National Security Council who also ran the National Counterterrorism Center in the Obama and Trump administrations.