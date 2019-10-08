PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh area couple found out where all their walnuts have gone.
It turns out squirrels stored more than 200 of them under the hood of the couple's SUV.
Chris Persic tells KDKA-TV his wife called to say the vehicle smelled like it was burning. When she popped the hood, she found walnuts and grass piled over the engine.
They took the SUV to a mechanic who found half a trashcan of walnuts under the engine.
Persic says there was not any extensive damage.
But a squirrel may have chewed through or pulled out the fuel injector hose on his new truck.
The Persics have gotten a quote on removing a black walnut tree from their property.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
'The Profit,' NC city settle dispute over giant US flag
The star of CNBC's "The Profit" has settled a yearlong dispute with a North Carolina city over a huge U.S. flag at the reality TV star's recreational vehicle store.
Nation
Squirrels hide more than 200 walnuts under SUV's hood
A Pittsburgh area couple found out where all their walnuts have gone.
National
Biden plan: Free community college, expanded loan programs
Joe Biden is calling for making community and technical college free while making existing federal college loan programs more generous as he continues charting a…
National
Fed's odd dilemma: Low unemployment but pressure to do more
With the nation's unemployment rate at its lowest point since human beings first walked on the moon, you might expect the Federal Reserve to be raising interest rates to keep the economy from overheating and igniting inflation.
National
Ex-Ky officer gets 5 years for unwanted sex with 5 women
A former Kentucky police officer has been sentenced to five years in prison for sexual misconduct against 5 women who are suing him over the assaults.