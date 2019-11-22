MOSCOW — The Kremlin says Serbia's president will visit Russia on Dec. 4 and insists a spying scandal will not cloud it.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that "certain parties would like to darken this event, but we're sure they will not succeed."
The video, posted on YouTube on Nov. 17, apparently shows a Russian military intelligence agent bribing a Serb officer during a meeting in Belgrade.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed its authenticity on Thursday but said the scandal would not affect the country's relationship with Russia. Serbia remains a rare ally of Moscow in Europe, having refused to impose Western sanctions against Russia and vowing to stay out of NATO.
