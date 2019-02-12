MINNEAPOLIS _ SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The provider of supply chain software services to businesses posted revenue of $65.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.9 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $23.9 million, or $1.36 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $248.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, SPS Commerce expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $65.8 million to $66.3 million for the fiscal first quarter.

SPS Commerce expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.03 to $2.09 per share, with revenue ranging from $273.7 million to $275.7 million.

SPS Commerce shares have climbed 15 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $94.66, a rise of 74 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPSC