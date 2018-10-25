MINNEAPOLIS _ SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $8.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The provider of supply chain software services to businesses posted revenue of $62.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, SPS Commerce expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 46 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $63.4 million to $64.1 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

SPS Commerce expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.84 to $1.86 per share, with revenue ranging from $246.5 million to $247.2 million.

SPS Commerce shares have risen 73 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $84.16, a climb of 48 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPSC