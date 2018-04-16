CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mid-April storm that pushed across the U.S. created a tornado in North Carolina that killed a person, coated Minnesota with 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow and soaked the Northeast with rain.

The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that a tornado with 135 mph (217 kph) winds rumbled through Greensboro, North Carolina, on Sunday, leaving thousands without power and canceling classes. Some roads were blocked by downed trees and power lines.

Contestants in the Boston Marathon ran in a drenching rain with temperatures in the mid-30s and wind gusts above 30 mph (48 kph).

In the storm's wake was a winter-like storm that glazed roads with ice and led a company to shut down twin oil and gas pipelines in Michigan that may have been damaged by ship's anchor.