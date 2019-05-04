Johnson & Johnson, one of the world's largest health care conglomerates, nurtures a family-friendly image as it sells Band-Aids and baby shampoo, soaps and skin creams.

"We are responsible to the communities in which we live and work and to the world community as well," reads a sentence in the company credo, written in 1943 by Robert Wood Johnson, a member of the company's founding family.

But, by connecting it to an epidemic that has ravaged the country for two decades, Oklahoma's attorney general plans to expose another side of the company when the first major state trial of the opioid era begins later this month.

In a trial that will be televised live, state lawyers will argue that, until 2016, two of the company's subsidiaries grew, improved and provided the narcotic ingredients for much of the U.S. prescription opioid supply, failing to intervene as the drugs' damage grew.

The state also contends that Johnson & Johnson targeted children in its opioid marketing — an alleged effort to provide so-called replacement customers — something the company vehemently denies.

"Johnson & Johnson helped create the worst public health crisis in United States history," said Bradley Beckworth, a private attorney representing the state in a lawsuit that seeks to hold U.S. companies accountable for results of the epidemic in Oklahoma. "They grew the demand. They spread the lies and they fed it with their own product. … We'll show that at trial."

Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin and a central figure in the opioid crisis, settled out of court with Oklahoma on March 26, removing the state's prime target in the lawsuit. Since then, state Attorney General Mike Hunter has refocused on the two other companies he sued in 2017: the deep-pocketed Johnson & Johnson and the smaller Teva Pharmaceutical, an Israeli-owned company that primarily sells generic drugs.

Instead of highlighting Purdue's alleged deceptive marketing and widespread pill distribution, state lawyers mainly will work to persuade a judge that Johnson & Johnson has been a behind-the-scenes kingpin in the crisis.

But John Sparks, Johnson & Johnson's Oklahoma counsel in the case, said the state cannot show that the company had any connection to opioid overdose deaths in Oklahoma, which reached nearly 400 in 2017, or other harms the state is claiming.

"The plaintiffs have a real problem with causation," he said. "At some level, I feel that the plaintiffs aren't even trying to establish any causal link between our product and the harm."

The focus of Johnson & Johnson's role in opioid development is through two subsidiaries that provide the raw materials for medications. Tasmanian Alkaloids, an Australian company, is the largest producer of thebaine, a narcotic substance derived from poppies. Noramco refines thebaine and other narcotics from poppies into the active ingredient in oxycodone and other opioids for use in drug manufacturing.

Johnson & Johnson owned Tasmanian Alkaloids from 1982 to 2016, and the company worked to improve the concentration and proportion of thebaine in its Australian-grown poppies, allowing it to harvest more thebaine from fewer plants.

Tasmanian Alkaloids and Noramco, which Johnson & Johnson owned from 1979 to 2016, provide a direct link to powerful painkilling tablets sold to consumers during much of the opioid crisis, state lawyers allege.

Johnson & Johnson also offers Duragesic, a fentanyl pain patch worn on the skin, and Ultram, a powerful narcotic, through its Janssen Pharmaceuticals subsidiary. For years, it produced Nucynta, a long-acting opioid, before selling the rights in 2015. Pharmaceuticals are the largest part of the company's business.

Oklahoma maintains that Teva has a longstanding relationship with Purdue to distribute a generic version of OxyContin, a powerful and popular time-release opioid painkiller.

The question is whether those claims will persuade Judge Thad Balkman that Johnson & Johnson and Teva should pay the billions of dollars Oklahoma is seeking to clean up the fallout from the drug epidemic.

Soon after Purdue settled with the state for $270 million, Hunter dropped several charges against the other two companies. Under state court procedures, the last remaining allegation will be heard by a judge, not a jury. Balkman will decide the size of the verdict if he rules in the state's favor.