The United Beat

Megan Ryan writes about Major League Soccer and Minnesota United.

Loons lament targeting of Quintero
By Megan Ryan
September 22, 2018 — 11:38pm

 

 

Check out my gamer here from Minnesota United's 3-2 victory against the Portland Timbers on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.

And now let's talk about the refs because who doesn't just love commentary on officiating?

As you know if you read my gamer, United's defensive midfielder Fernando saw a straight red for a challenge in the last minute of regulation. The broadcast team seemed to think it was very soft. Here's what some of the Loons thought:

"I’ll have to see it," coach Adrian Heath said. "He thinks he’s protecting his space. We’ll see."

Team captain Francisco Calvo also said he'd have to watch it back to fully asses.

"In my position on the field, for me, it wasn’t a red card," Calvo said. "But I  don’t know what the referee saw. ... The referee makes the decision, and we have to respect that. We can’t do anything about the referees."

Calvo also alleged that Portland defender Liam Ridgewell kicked Darwin Quintero in the face but saw no repercussion. Fellow center back Michael Boxall also brought up Quintero's plight.

"When Darwin gets an elbow in the head, I think that’s more of a red card than what Fernando did," Boxall said. "You’d like if the ref kept the same standard throughout, that would be nice."

Heath has commented several time on his perceived unfair treatment of Quintero, who he thinks is fouled more often than others but rarely ever compensated for it.

"I say it every week. I watch every game in the MLS, and I watch every No.10 in the league. The  [Sebastian] Giovincos and [Miguel] Almirons, whoever it is, who are top players. You get near them, it’s a foul," Heath said. "He very rarely gets anything. Very rarely. And it’s happened now every week. Regularly. And it’s not one guy doing it, it’s consistently different people. And they know it’s quality. And if we can all see it, I’m sure the officials should be able to see it."

Heath also wasn't too pleased with how the officials handled a late-game substitution he made, putting Collen Warner on the field for Quintero after the red card. 

"It’s the first time I’ve ever known a referee to let the free kick be taken as the guy is coming off the field," Heath said. "You’re nearly equivalent to nine men down. Because if that would have stayed in play, we would have been even another man short. So, I would like to say. No, I’m not going to say anything about the referee."

Rewatch my Facebook Live below or click here. There's also a video from Heath's postgame presser below.

Rodriguez returns to Loons bench vs. Portland Timbers
By Megan Ryan
September 22, 2018 — 6:12pm

Here is how Minnesota United will line up against the Portland Timbers on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium:

Bobby Shuttleworth

Eric Miller, Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Francisco Calvo

Maximiano, Fernando Bob, Rasmus Schuller

Miguel Ibarra, Darwin Quintero, Romario Ibarra

Bench: Matt Lampson, Wyatt Omsberg, Marc Burch, Ibson, Collen Warner, Frantz Pangop, Angelo Rodriguez

It's a different lineup the Loons trotted out in their most recent game a week ago, which garnered the Loons a 1-1 draw at Real Salt Lake. Rodriguez is back on the bench after his calf injury and Miller is back in to start after recovering from his injury. Last week's starter at forward, Abu Danladi, is out with a hamstring injury.

Thiesson and Gomez, though, are not in the squad despite coach Adrian Heath saying they would be available for selection.

Bob and Maximiano stick as the holding midfielders after Heath praised their play together in the recent road games.

This is also the Loons first home game since and Aug. 4 loss, as the team has been on the road since. With United being 8-4-1 at home and 1-12-2 on the road, it's a welcome change of scenery.

"Really excited," Miguel Ibarra said. "We know we haven’t been home in a long time, so knowing that we don’t have to travel, we don’t have to worry about going anywhere, just staying put here at home. And we know we're a strong team at home, so just playing in front or our fans, just being home, it feels amazing."

Here is how the Timbers will start:

