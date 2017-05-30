DENVER — A veteran sports writer is no longer working with The Denver Post after he posted on Twitter that he was "uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend."

Terry Frei sent the tweet after Takuma Sato on Sunday became the first Japanese driver to win the race.

Frei sent a follow-up tweet apologizing to Sato and the paper for his comment, saying he "fouled up." He noted his tweet occurred during an emotional time when he was honoring his late father, who was a World War II pilot in the fight against Japan.

“I am sorry, I made a mistake, and I understand 72 years have passed since the end of World War II and I do regret people with whom I am very probably very closely aligned with politically and philosophically have been so offended,” Frei said.

He declined to comment further Monday.

The Denver Post apologized on its website, saying that Frei's tweet was disrespectful and unacceptable.

The Post issued tweeted Monday that Frei was “no longer an employee.”

“We apologize for the disrespectful and unacceptable tweet that was sent out by one of our reporters,” the paper said. “The tweet doesn’t represent what we believe nor what we stand for.”