ESPN — The Basketball Tournament, first semifinal, Golden Eagles (Marquette alumni) vs. Overseas Elite, at Baltimore
ESPN — The Basketball Tournament, second semifinal, Eberlein Drive vs. Team Fredette, at Baltimore
ESPN2 — Ottawa at Toronto
GOLF — Ricoh Women's British Open, first round, at Lytham, England
GOLF — PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, first round, at Akron, Ohio
GOLF — PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, first round, at Reno, Nev.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Fiji International, second round, at Natadola, Fiji (same-day tape)
FS2 — Saratoga Live, Birdstone Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB — Regional coverage, Colorado at St. Louis OR L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay
MLB — Regional coverage, N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR Cincinnati at Washington
NBCSN — Professional Fighters League, at Uniondale, N.Y.
NBC — Preseason, Hall of Fame Game, Chicago vs. Baltimore, at Canton, Ohio
FS1 — Women, Tournament of Nations, United States vs. Brazil, at Bridgeview, Ill.
NBA — Dallas at Indiana
ESPN2 — Minnesota at Los Angeles
