ESPN — The Basketball Tournament, first semifinal, Golden Eagles (Marquette alumni) vs. Overseas Elite, at Baltimore

ESPN — The Basketball Tournament, second semifinal, Eberlein Drive vs. Team Fredette, at Baltimore

ESPN2 — Ottawa at Toronto

GOLF — Ricoh Women's British Open, first round, at Lytham, England

GOLF — PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, first round, at Akron, Ohio

GOLF — PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, first round, at Reno, Nev.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Fiji International, second round, at Natadola, Fiji (same-day tape)

FS2 — Saratoga Live, Birdstone Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB — Regional coverage, Colorado at St. Louis OR L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay

MLB — Regional coverage, N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR Cincinnati at Washington

NBCSN — Professional Fighters League, at Uniondale, N.Y.

NBC — Preseason, Hall of Fame Game, Chicago vs. Baltimore, at Canton, Ohio

FS1 — Women, Tournament of Nations, United States vs. Brazil, at Bridgeview, Ill.

NBA — Dallas at Indiana

ESPN2 — Minnesota at Los Angeles