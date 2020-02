LOCAL CALENDAR HOME GAMES IN CAPS

2 SUN 3 MON 4 TUE 5 WED 6 THU 7 FRI 8 SAT TIMBERWOLVES • 612-673-1234 at Sacr. 9 pm FSN ATLANTA 7 pm FSN L.A. CLIPPERS 7 pm FSN WILD • 651-222-9453 CHICAGO 7 pm NBCSN VANC. 7 pm FSN at Dallas 7:30 pm FSN, NBCSN GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL • 800-846-7437 WIS. 8 pm BTN at Penn State 3 pm BTN GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL • 800-846-7437 RUTGERS 2 pm ESPN2 at Wis. 7 pm No TV GOPHERS MEN'S HOCKEY • 800-846-7437 vs. Mich. State 7 pm FSN PLUS vs. Mich. State 5 pm FSN PLUS GOPHERS WOMEN'S HOCKEY • 800-846-7437 at Bemidji State 6:07 pm No TV at Bemidji State 3:07 pm No TV

OTHER SPORTS

GOPHERS

Men's golf: Saturday-next Sunday at Big Ten Match Play, Palm Coast, Fla.

Men's gymnastics: Friday vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Women's gymnastics: Saturday vs. Iowa, 6 p.m.

Women's rowing: Saturday at San Diego State

Softball: Friday vs. N.C. State (1:30 p.m.) and Missouri State (4 p.m.) at Clearwater, Fla. Saturday vs. Missouri (11:30 a.m.) and South Alabama (2 p.m.) at Clearwater, Fla.

Men's tennis: Sunday vs. Alabama, noon Friday at Dartmouth, 4:30 p.m.

Women's tennis: Friday vs. Iowa, 4 p.m.

Men's and women's track and field: Friday-Saturday at Meyo Invitational, South Bend, Ind. Saturday at Ted Nelson Classic, Mankato

Wrestling: Sunday at Indiana, noon

ON THE AIR SUNDAY

BASKETBALL TIME TV RADIO

College women: Iowa at Michigan 11 a.m. BTN

College women: S. Florida at Cincinnati 11 a.m. ESPNU

College women: Duquesne at VCU 11 a.m. CBSSN

College men: Georgetown at St. John's noon Ch. 4

College men: Illinois at Iowa noon FS1

College women: Tennessee at S. Carolina noon ESPN2

College women: Florida at Kentucky noon SECN

NBA: New Orleans at Houston 1 p.m. Ch. 5 1500-AM

College women: Iowa State at West Virginia 1 p.m. ESPNU

College women: St. Louis at G. Washington 1 p.m. CBSSN

College women: Rutgers at Gophers 2 p.m. ESPN2 96.7-FM

College men: Utah at UCLA 2 p.m. FS1

College women: Texas A&M at LSU 2 p.m. SECN

College women: Arkansas at Missouri 4 p.m. SECN

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. Championships: Exhibition 3 p.m. Ch. 11

FOOTBALL

Super Bowl: Pregame coverage noon Ch. 9

Super Bowl: Kansas City vs. San Fran. 5:30 p.m. Ch. 9 100.3-FM

GOLF

PGA: Phoenix Open noon GOLF

PGA: Phoenix Open 2 p.m. Ch. 4

GYMNASTICS

College women: Illinois at Maryland 1 p.m. BTN

College women: Auburn vs. Georgia 3 p.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL: Pittsburgh at Washington 11:30 a.m. Ch. 11

SKIING

Men's W.C.: Giant slalom 3 p.m. NBCSN

SNOWBOARDING

World Cup: Halfpipe 2 p.m. Ch. 11

SOCCER

Premier: Arsenal at Burnley 8 a.m. NBCSN

Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Cologne 8:30 a.m. FS1

Premier: Manch. City at Tottenham 10:30 a.m. NBCSN

Serie A: AC Milan at Udinese 1:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

TENNIS

Australian Open: Men's final (tape) 7 a.m. ESPN2

WRESTLING

College: Wisconsin at Purdue 3 p.m. BTN