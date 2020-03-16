Edina
softball test article
Great River conference
Gophers
Brown names Marini 1st female position coach in Division I
Brown has promoted Heather Marini to quarterbacks coach, making her the first female position coach in Division I football.
Sports
The Latest: KHL suspends playoffs for a week
The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak's effect on sports around the world (all times local):12:15 a.m.The Kontinental Hockey League says it's suspending the playoffs for…
Wild
NHL pushes back timeline on potential resumption of season
The NHL is pushing back the possibility of resuming its season by several weeks, if not a month or more.The league and NHL Players' Association…
Vikings
The Latest: AP source: Falcons acquire Hurst from Ravens
The Latest on NFL's free agency. Teams were required to use franchise tags on players by noon EDT Monday. Teams can negotiate with representatives of…
Vikings
Vikings sign fullback C.J. Ham, punter Britton Colquitt, give Eric Wilson second-round tender
Ham, who made the Pro Bowl after last season, gets a four-year deal worth $12.25 million.