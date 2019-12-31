Cole Caufield scored in overtime to give the United States a 4-3 win over the Czech Republic at the world junior hockey championship on Monday and a spot in the quarterfinals.

Caufield one-timed a shot with 1:46 left in overtime for a win that puts the U.S. atop Group B with eight points, two points ahead of Canada.

Earlier, Canada bounced back from a big loss to Russia with a 4-1 victory over Germany and also booked a spot in the quarters.