– Hours before the Sacramento Kings played their NBA home opener in October, Vivek Ranadivé stood on the balcony of the team's new fourth-floor office at the $1 billion Downtown Commons. He watched hoops fans stream into the year-old Golden 1 Center. He smiled at guests swimming in the rooftop pool of the brand-new 250-room Kimpton Sawyer Hotel. Below him, the open-air plaza at street level bustled with life.

"Four years ago, this place was dead," said Ranadivé, referring to downtown Sacramento, the capital city of the biggest state in the union. Like many cities, Sacramento's urban core needed some serious rethinking. "You could have thrown a bowling bowl," he said, "and it wouldn't have hit a soul."

No longer. Three years after Ranadivé, the owner of the Kings, teamed with the city to scrape away a nearly empty downtown mall, and a year after he opened the arena and the 1 million-square-foot commons, Sacramento is a city reborn.

The number of downtown jobs has increased 38 percent, according to the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, a city economic development group. In the past year, 27 new stores have opened, and 23 others are scheduled to open this year. So much construction is happening that the city has decided to hire two dozen new employees to process applications and building permits.

And Sacramento is not alone. Across the country, in more than a dozen cities, downtowns are being remade as developers abandon the suburbs to combine new sports arenas with mixed-used residential, retail and office space back in the city. The new projects are altering the financial formula for building stadiums and arenas by surrounding them not with mostly idle parking lots in suburban expanses, but with revenue-producing stores, offices and residences capable of servicing the public debt used to help build these venues.

In San Francisco, the Giants baseball team is preparing to build a $1.6 billion mixed-use development on a waterfront parcel just south of AT&T Park, where the team has played since 2000. The development will have housing for 1,600 residents and feature nearly 1 million square feet of retail and office space. Just blocks away, the privately financed Chase Center, the new home of the NBA Warriors, is under construction. And just like in Sacramento, the 18,000-seat arena, which opens next year, anchors a $1 billion, 11-acre, 680,000-square-foot mixed-use development of office and retail space, and a nearly 6-acre San Francisco Bayfront park.

In Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Realty Investors has constructed the 75-acre, $1 billion Arena District, with an NHL arena (home to the Blue Jackets), surrounded by 1,030 apartments, 2 million square feet of commercial space for 80 businesses, a minor league baseball stadium, restaurants and stores. In Cincinnati, the Banks, a new $1 billion mixed-used district, has emerged on the Ohio River shoreline between the city's baseball and football stadiums. In Inglewood, Calif., a $3.8 billion, 298-acre mixed-use development under construction will include a privately financed NFL stadium to be shared by the Los Angeles Rams and the newly relocated Los Angeles Chargers.

And in Detroit, the $863 million, 19,500-seat Little Caesars Arena, home to both the Pistons and the Red Wings, opened last summer amid the 50-block District Detroit, a $1.2 billion mixed-use neighborhood.

The explosion in mixed-use developments like these is owed, in part, to the urban American economic renaissance. City populations grew faster from 2010 to 2016 than those in the suburbs, reversing a 60-year trend that started in 1950, according to census data. And cities — not suburbs — are the now primary generators of the nation's economic growth, according to research compiled by the Federal Reserve.

A 2016 study by the Brookings Institution found that 45 stadiums and arenas for the four major professional sports — football, baseball, basketball and hockey — were constructed or renovated in the United States from 2000 to 2014 at a cost of nearly $28 billion. Of that, $13 billion was publicly financed with tax-exempt bonds.

But previous projects that foundered, particularly in the 1990s, point up the potential risk of these investments. Examples of that are legion, particularly for NFL stadiums. Urban design specialists also raised their voices in opposition to the old model. They noted that generous public-stadium financing ignored almost every facet of sound real estate development, like location.