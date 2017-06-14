– Minnesota United FC might be new to Major League Soccer, but it’s very familiar with Sporting Kansas City.

Wednesday marked the third time in four years that the two teams met in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play.

For the first 42 minutes, the Loons got what they wanted: a nondescript match that kept Sporting KC’s potent offense mired in the middle of the field.

The final three minutes of the first half proved disastrous, and told the story of Sporting KC’s 4-0 victory at Children’s Mercy Park.

The home team opened the scoring in the 43rd minute, when Sporting KC defender Ike Opara headed home a corner kick from Graham Zusi.

Venegas headed the ball in front of Sporting Kansas City defender Seth Sinovic during the first half. KC scored twice in each half and beat the Loons for the second time in a row.

United goalkeeper Patrick McLain tried to punch the corner kick clear of danger, but the ball went past his hand and onto Opara’s waiting forehead.

The Loons were hoping to get to halftime with no more damage, but Sporting KC struck again. A rocket from 20 yards got past McClain and caromed hard off the post. The rebound went right to Sporting KC forward Gerso Fernandes, who sneaked in past three stationary Loons defenders and calmly put the ball into an open net.

United received a scare in the second half, when defender Joseph Greenspan went down after a collision with Sporting KC’s Roger Espinoza.

Training staff tended to Greenspan for 10 minutes before he was strapped to a backboard and taken off the field on a stretcher. Greenspan motioned to the crowd with his hands as he was being taken to a waiting ambulance.

The Loons’ best opportunity came in the 53rd minute, when Collin Martin’s laser from distance thumped off the post and went out of play. Aside from that, the Loons’ offense was nearly nonexistent.

Dom Dwyer added a third goal in the 72nd minute, and Daniel Salloi capped the scoring with a goal 11 minutes later.

Wednesday’s loss marked the second blowout loss at Sporting KC in 11 days, and the Loons’ third loss to their new Western Conference rival in U.S. Open Cup play.