VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Daniel Salloi scored twice and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1 on Wednesday night.
Yohan Croizet and Gianluca Busio also scored for help Sporting (16-8-8) move into third place in the Western Conference.
Felipe Martins scored for Vancouver (12-13-7). The Whitecaps are is eighth in Western Conference, two spots out of a postseason berth with two games left in the regular season.
