SPOONER, Wis. — A Wisconsin National Guard unit based in Spooner will deploy to the Middle East this fall.
About 150 soldiers from the 829th Engineer Company, which has a detachment in Ashland, will mobilize as a construction unit in support of an engineer battalion from Indiana.
The Journal Sentinel says the 829th deployed to Afghanistan in 2013-2014 and twice to Iraq in 2009-2010 and 2003-2004.
About 400 soldiers in the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry are in Afghanistan. Another 400 from the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry mobilized this summer for deployment to Afghanistan. Also, 250 airmen from the 115th Fighter Wing based in Madison deployed to the region in July.
Spooner-based National Guard unit deploying to Middle East
