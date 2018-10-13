MEXICO CITY — A caravan of more than 1,000 Hondurans is winding its way toward their country's border with Guatemala, with the goal of reaching a better life in the United States.
Dunia Montoya is a volunteer helping the migrants and says the movement began swelling spontaneously Friday after local media reported on approximately 160 migrants who had agreed to depart together for greater safety from San Pedro Sula.
Hondurans who had been thinking of leaving the country saw an opportunity to go with a support network. They stuffed backpacks and rushed to join the caravan.
Other people lent vans and trucks lent to help the group, whose initial members had started out on foot.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Spontaneous caravan of migrants winds way through Honduras
A caravan of more than 1,000 Hondurans is winding its way toward their country's border with Guatemala, with the goal of reaching a better life in the United States.
World
Saudi prince's showcase is imperiled by his troubles
After dissident disappears, investors flee major event meant to promote regime.
World
Newspaper says Turkey has audio of Saudi writer's slaying
Turkish officials have an audio recording of the alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi from the Apple Watch he wore when he walked into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul over a week ago, a pro-government Turkish newspaper reported Saturday.
World
At least 16 dead in pair of bombings in Somalia's Baidoa
A suicide bomber detonated in a restaurant in the Somali town of Baidoa and another blast struck a hotel nearby, leaving at least 16 people dead and more than 30 wounded, authorities said Saturday.
World
Battles over safe Ebola burials complicate work in Congo
A runaway hearse carrying an Ebola victim has become the latest example of sometimes violent community resistance complicating efforts to contain a Congo outbreak — and causing a worrying new rise in cases.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.