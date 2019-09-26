BEIJING — The government said Thursday that Chinese importers have agreed to buy American soybeans and pork.
The announcement comes as the two sides make conciliatory gestures ahead of talks next month aimed at ending a costly tariff war with President Donald Trump over trade and technology.
A Ministry of Commerce spokesman, Gao Feng, said Chinese buyers have "completed deals to buy soybeans and pork of considerable scale." He gave no details.
Beijing earlier announced it was lifting punitive tariffs on soybeans, China's biggest import from the United States.
