Spirit Airlines will begin flying between Minneapolis-St. Paul and Seattle starting on April 12, the low-cost airline announced Wednesday.

The daily seasonal service is one of 11 new routes the airline is adding to its network in 2018. With the new route, Spirit will serve 62 cities across the country.

Spirit operates out of Terminal 1 at MSP and flys between the Twin Cities and Atlanta, Baltimore/Washington D.C.,Boston, Chicago O'Hare, Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Meyers, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Orlando, Phoenix and Tampa/St. Petersburg.

Spirit touts inexpensive fares and allows passengers to pay extra for options they choose - like bags, seat assignments and refreshments.

More than 1.2 million passengers boarded or deplaned a Spirit Airlines flight at MSP in 2016 according to airport statistics. Spirit ranked third in terms of passengers served at MSP behind American and Delta.