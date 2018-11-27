NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
United Technologies Corp., down $5.30 to $122.68
The conglomerate said it will split into three smaller companies and won't buy back stock during the breakup.
General Motors Co., down 96 cents to $36.69
President Donald Trump said the White House is "looking at cutting all GM subsidies" after the automaker announced plant closures.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., down $1.58 to $51.15
The company said a combination of two cancer drugs didn't improve survival in patients with lung cancer.
Tesla Inc., down $2.08 to $343.92
Reuters reported that the electric car maker's sales in China dropped in October.
Spirit Airlines Inc., up $7.78 to $58.76
The budget airline said it expects strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., up $8.28 to $183.29
The restaurant chain reported a larger quarterly profit than analysts expected.
Maxim Integrated Products Inc., up $2.22 to $55.60
The chipmaker will be added to the S&P 500 index on Monday.
Verizon Communications Inc., up $1.48 to $60.65
Internet, media and communications did better than the rest of the market Tuesday after a long struggle.
