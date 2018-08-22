JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities say a Spirit Airlines flight from New Jersey to South Florida made an emergency landing at Jacksonville International Airport due to a hydraulic issue.
Jacksonville airport spokesman Michael Steward tells First Coast News that no one was injured when Spirit Airlines Flight 521 landed on Wednesday morning. The plane was carrying 225 people from Newark, New Jersey, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Stewart says passengers will be placed on another flight to Fort Lauderdale and that operations are running normally at the Jacksonville airport.
No additional details were available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Ohio State trustees deliberate Urban Meyer's coaching future
Ohio State trustees on Wednesday began discussing the future of football coach Urban Meyer with Meyer seen entering the building where the meeting was underway.
Nation
Leader's daughter in 'Basement of Horrors' case sentenced
A Philadelphia woman who had a role in kidnapping, torturing and enslaving disabled adults discovered chained up in a basement has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.
Nation
Boy, 16, charged in accidental fatal shooting of sister, 14
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been charged in the accidental shooting of his 14-year-old sister at their home in western Michigan.
Business
Man: Daughter jumped on tracks, saved her mother from subway
The husband of a woman who was pushed in front of an oncoming train in Atlanta says his wife would be dead if his daughter had not jumped on the tracks to keep her mother from getting run over.
Nation
The Latest: Urban Meyer arrives at Ohio State board meeting
The Latest on Ohio State's investigation into coach Urban Meyer and his handling of domestic violence allegations against a former Buckeyes assistant coach (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.