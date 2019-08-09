JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jordan Spieth had the ball bouncing his way Friday morning for a 7-under 64 that put him in the mix for the weekend at The Northern Trust.
Spieth finished with a birdie on the ninth hole at Liberty National that began with a tee shot well to the right. He was able to get a drop because of his feet being on the cart path, and his next shot hopped off a mound to 18 feet.
There was plenty of good golf, and his typically good putting, along the way. He was at 11-under 131, one shot ahead of Abraham Ancer (65) among the early starters.
Troy Merritt, who had the 18-hole lead, played in the afternoon.
Tiger Woods didn't play at all. He withdrew with a mild oblique strain.
