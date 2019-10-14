Spider-Man will stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after all.

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Walt Disney Studios, which had been arguing over continuing working together on the live-action "Spider-Man" series, have reversed course, to the relief of the films' fans.

Marvel Studios and its president, Kevin Feige, will produce the third film in the "Spider-Man Homecoming" series, Sony and Disney jointly announced. Spider-Man also will also appear in another future Marvel Studios film.

The next "Spider-Man" film starring Tom Holland is scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021.

"We have had a great collaboration over the last four years, and our mutual desire to continue was equal to that of the many fans," Sony Pictures said in a tweet. "We are delighted to be moving forward together."

At issue had been who shared how much of the box office revenue and the production costs of the films in which the character appears. Failure to reach an agreement would have ensured the superhero's departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alarming fans.

Sony purchased movie rights to Spider-Man before Disney bought Marvel Comics and its intellectual property, and the two studios have collaborated as Spider-Man, played by Holland, has gradually joined his colleagues Captain America, Iron-Man, Thor and the Hulk in the ever-expanding MCU.

After some of those characters ended their arcs in "Avengers: Endgame" this year, fans pinned their hopes for future story lines on the hints found in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," which was released this summer. The film positioned Spider-Man as an heir to the Avengers mantle.

The studios joined forces in 2015, and since then Holland has appeared as Spider-Man in "Captain America: Civil War," "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Two previous Sony series of films featured Tobey Maguire and, later, Andrew Garfield, as the character.

As part of the deal, Spider-Man will also appear in a future Marvel Studios film. Amy Pascal will produce the upcoming film through Pascal Pictures. She produced the first two films featuring Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

"This is terrific," Pascal said in a statement. "Peter Parker's story took a dramatic turn in 'Far From Home' and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes."

After the announcement, Holland posted a clip on Instagram of Leonardo DiCaprio from "The Wolf of Wall Street."

"You know what? I'm not leaving," DiCaprio's character yells in the video. "The show goes on."

Zendaya, Holland's co-star in "Spiderman: Far From Home," tweeted a video of an animated Spider-Man dancing.

Fans and followers on social media rallied around the hashtag #SpiderMan to celebrate the news.