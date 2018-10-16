NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Candidate campaigns and outside interest groups have spent more than $51 million combined so far in Tennessee's contentious, open contest for U.S. Senate.
According to federal campaign finance disclosures through September, Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen's campaign has spent $11.7 million. Outside groups supporting him have spent about $13 million.
Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn's campaign has shelled out about $9 million. Pro-Blackburn outside groups have spent about $17.6 million.
From mid-July through September, Bredesen raised $4.3 million, spent $6 million and loaned his campaign another $2 million, bringing his total personal loans to about $5.5 million. He entered October with $3.2 million cash remaining.
In that timeframe, Blackburn raised almost $2.7 million, transferred $750,500 raised through related committees and spent $5.6 million. She ended September with $5 million cash left.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.